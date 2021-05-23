Monaco Grand Prix – Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was thrilled with his first podium finish of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix, but admitted that he had mixed feelings over the result.

The Spanish driver started from third but managed to get into second place following the retirement of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas at the pitstops.

Teammate Charles Leclerc had bagged pole position for the race and Sainz was disappointed to not have had a chance due to red flags in qualifying. However, the 26-year-old was pleased with the result and the progress Ferrari have made with the car.

“It’s a good weekend! I mean, if you would have told me before coming to Monaco that I would finish second, I would have definitely taken it,” said Sainz after the race.

“It’s just the whole circumstances of the weekend having Charles on pole, me missing out in [qualifying] on a good lap, maybe it doesn’t taste as good as it should.

“But I’m sure that when I reflect back on the weekend, I will be very happy and proud of the weekend and I think Ferrari as a team need to be proud about the car, and the step they’ve done this year.”

There was drama before the race as Leclerc was unable to take part with a driveshaft failure following damage from a crash in qualifying on Saturday. Sainz revealed that he felt extra pressure to get a result for the Ferrari team.

“When you see the other car not starting from pole, all of a sudden the responsibility obviously relies on you trying to salvage a bit the weekend,” said Sainz.

“One car is out starting from pole and you want to give the team at least a podium and it was all about getting the start right then, around the pitstops, there was a lot of traffic we were lapping the other cars very quickly.”

“Obviously Valtteri [Bottas] had the pitstop, but even without that I was feeling really good with the car today. I felt like the team, at least, deserved a podium this weekend.”