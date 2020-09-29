Eifel Grand Prix – Ferrari juniors Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott will get their first taste of a Grand Prix weekend next time out at the Nurburgring.

Formula 2 frontrunners and Ferrari Driver Academy drivers Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott will make their debut appearances at a Grand Prix next week at the Nurburgring.

Current F2 title favourite Mick Schumacher will drive the Alfa Romeo C39 in FP1, the team with which the German is closely linked with stepping up to a race seat with next year. Callum Ilott will also take part in the session, driving the Haas VF-20. Neither team have yet confirmed which of their usual drivers will sit out the practice session.

Ferrari also have announced that Robert Schwartzman will take part in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this year, although haven’t said with which team he’ll be participating.

In order to prepare for their F1 debut appearances, all three juniors will head to Ferrari’s test track at Fiorano on Wednesday to take part in a test day with a two year old 2018 car. All three have already gone through a seat fitting and are already in attendance at Fiorano for meetings.

“We wanted to organise this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them.” said Laurent Mekies, who is director of Ferrari’s Driver Academy alongside his Sporting Director role with the Scuderia. “It will be a chance to get to grips with a Formula 1 car, which is much more complicated than the car they are currently used to driving.”

“I would like to thank Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing for offering Callum, Mick and Robert this opportunity. We believe strongly in our Academy, which has already proved its value, with Charles Leclerc, a driver on which the Scuderia can build its long term future.”

“Callum, Mick and Robert have already proved their worth in the current Formula 2 season and this test is a further step in their education.”

Mick Schumacher is currently the leading light of the academy, with Michael’s son coming to his own during his second season in Formula 2. Having won the F3 title in 2018, Schumacher had a steady first year in F2 but has become stronger as the season progressed this year. He now has 17 points finishes from 20 races, with two recent race wins. His closest challenger for the title is Ilott, who has three wins.

Schumacher tested with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo last year, but this will be his first appearance in an official F1 Grand Prix session.

“I am overjoyed to get this chance in free practice.” said Schumacher. “The fact that my first participation in a Formula 1 weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nürburgring makes this moment even more special. I would like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing and the Ferrari Driver Academy for giving me the opportunity to get another taste of Formula 1 air one and a half years after our common test drive in Bahrain. For the next ten days I’m going to prepare myself well, so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend.”

“It’s a real privilege to get my first run in a free practice session, especially to do it with Haas,” commented Callum Ilott. “It’s amazing to have this chance at a track that is one of my favorites – it was where I scored the first podium of my career back in 2015. The Nürburgring means a lot to me and is a track with a real heritage, so it’s great that I’ll have my first outing at a Formula 1 race weekend there. Thanks to Haas F1 Team and to the Ferrari Driver Academy for giving me such a great opportunity. It should be really fun and exciting. I plan to make the most of it, I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Both Haas and Alfa Romeo are yet to confirm their driver line-ups for 2021.