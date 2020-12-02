Sakhir Grand Prix – Mick Schumacher will complete Haas F1 team’s driver line-up for 2021, stepping up to Formula 1 to mark the return of the Schumacher name to the sport.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven time World Champion Michael, will step up to Formula 1 in 2021. The German driver has secured a seat with the Haas F1 team after a strong year in Formula 2 where he currently leads the points standings.

The leading light of the Ferrari Driver Academy after being signed by the Scuderia two years ago, Mick enjoys a 14 point lead over fellow FDA driver Callum Ilott heading into this weekend’s season finale where he could be crowned Formula 2 Champion. He has won two races with feature race wins at Monza and Sochi, as well as a further eight podium finishes.

However, regardless of the outcome, Schumacher will step up to Formula 1 with Ferrari customer team Haas as the American team brings in two new faces for 2021. With Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen both out of their seats after this season, Haas have made no secret of wanting young rookies with financial backing. On Tuesday, they announced F2’s Nikita Mazepin who comes with financial support from his father’s Uralchem company.

“I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver lineup for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team,” stated Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team. “The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

“I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021. We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick’s contributions both on and off the track in that process.”

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” stated Mick Schumacher upon his confirmation. “I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1. A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

Schumacher will make his first appearance with Haas next week in Abu Dhabi. He’ll be taking part in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in one of the team’s VF-20 cars, as well as taking part in the end of season young driver test at Yas Marina on the following Tuesday.