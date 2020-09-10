Tuscan Grand Prix – Mick Schumacher will be driving for Ferrari at this weekend’s race at Mugello, albeit in his dad’s title-winning F2004.

Ferrari are celebrating their 1000th Grand Prix this weekend, and have planned a weekend of celebrations around it. As well as the race taking part at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in Tuscany, the race is called the Tuscany Grand Prix Ferrari 1000.

They’ve also revealed a special livery to be used on their SF1000 this weekend, and will kit their drivers out in a special race suit to mark the occasion. Mercedes have also decided to pay tribute to the sport’s longest-standing team by painting the Safety Car in red for the weekend.

Mick Schumacher will also be at hand to pay tribute to Ferrari’s most glorious era, as he’ll take the wheel of his dad’s F2004 title-winning Ferrari. Michael Schumacher and the 2004 car was the culmination of the Ferrari’s most successful period – car and driver. Son Mick, now knocking on the door of F1 himself with a title challenge in Formula 2 with Prema this season, will drive the car around Mugello on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix.

Mick won last weekend’s feature race at Monza, with the Schumacher name returning to the top step of the podium in Italy for the first time since Michael’s win at the venue in 2006. Mick is just six points away from the championship lead, and is rumoured to be set for an Alfa Romeo practice run before the end of the season, with an eye to putting him in the car for next year. He faces stiff competition from fellow Ferrari Academy Drivers Callum Ilott, Robert Schwartzman and Marcus Armstrong for promotion to F1.

Mick has driven the F2004, having demoed the car around Hockenheim at last year’s German Grand Prix.