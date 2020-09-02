Sebastian Vettel has treated himself to a new Williams, buying Nigel Mansell’s ‘Red 5’ FW14B from 1992.

According to reports in German media, Sebastian Vettel is consoling himself during a dire season on-track by buying himself an off-track treat.

Vettel is a well-known F1 history buff, and has bought himself Nigel Mansell’s 1992 title winning FW14B. This features the ‘Red 5’ which Mansell used that season, and is the number Vettel himself chose to race with when race numbers were re-introduced half a decade ago.

The sale price isn’t mentioned, but Bonhams auctioned off one of the six chassises in 2019 for a price tag of £2.7 million.

The FW14B was used to dominant effect by Mansell that season, winning nine out of sixteen races in his hands, while Riccardo Patrese also picked up a victory in Japan.

The FW14B was designed by Adrian Newey and featured the innovative active suspension system that was used to such devastating effect – making it one of the most techologically advanced cars to have ever raced, even speaking from a 2020 perspective.

It’s unlikely that Vettel will have a chance to drive the car any time soon, while still under Ferrari contract, if he even wants to. He hasn’t given any indication whether it will be a garage queen, or whether Vettel could use it at a track day at some point in 2021.

Unfortunately for Vettel, he won’t be allowed to race it this weekend at Monza in place of his Ferrari SF1000, no matter how much he begs and pleads.