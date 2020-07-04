Austrian Grand Prix – Sebastian Vettel has expressed his surprise over failing to reach Q3 in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The German driver could only qualify in P11 in Q2 with his teammate Charles Leclerc managing to get into Q3 with a time just a tenth quicker than Vettel’s.

“Of course it’s a surprise,” said Vettel when he got back to the paddock, “We thought we had a little bit more in hand but it looks like the others were probably running a bit more fuel and [were] more conservative in practice.”

“I wasn’t quite happy with the car, [it had] more oversteer on entry than I would like.”

Leclerc would then go on to qualify in 7th in Q3; however qualifying in 11th gives Vettel free option on tyres and more flexibility on strategy for the race tomorrow.

When asked about the race, Vettel said: “We’ll see, but I think tomorrow is a different picture. I think maybe with the track getting a bit hotter it was a bit more costly for us today.”

“It’s a long race so I think in race trim we’re always better and I think we’ll be there to make up some ground and score some good points.”

Ferrari seem well off the pace compared to last season with the Scuderia failing to trouble the times set by Mercedes throughout Practice. Vettel has previously explained that the 2020 Ferrari lacks grip and downforce, whilst both Vettel and Leclerc will need to wait until the Hungarian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time for car updates.