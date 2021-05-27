Monaco Grand Prix – McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has explained why Daniel Ricciardo is struggling against his teammate Lando Norris.

The 31-year-old is somewhat of an expert around the Principality having claimed four podiums, including a race win back in 2018.

However, Australian finished down in 12th in Monaco last time out with teammate Norris at the sharper end of the grid finishing in third, a lap ahead of Ricciardo.

When asked why his driver might be struggling, Seidl explained that the MCL35M needs a ‘special’ driving style that Ricciardo isn’t used to.

“In order to drive our car fast at the moment, you need a special driving style which is not natural for Daniel,” said the McLaren Team Principal. “That’s why it’s not easy for him to get the laps in and extract the performance.

“We simply have to keep working together as one team: Stay calm, keep learning, keep analysing and do two things, which is him further adapting to our car, because he sees that the potential is there, which is the positive thing for him to see that and that Lando can pull it off.”

Ricciardo had a ‘weekend to forget’ at Monaco and has been out-raced by his younger teammate in all but one Grand Prix so far this season. Seidl explained that Ricciardo has shown signs of improvements and the team are working flat out to ensure that they help the Australian as much as they can.

“And at the same time we look at the team side as well to see what we can do to help him on the car side, to get back this natural feeling, which you need to go fast. That’s where we are,” said Seidl.

“Overall, it’s important now to simply put this weekend behind us together with him and simply continue our journey in Baku. I think if you look back to the beginning of the season, we have made good steps forward with him.”