Red Bull have confirmed that Sergio Perez will join the team for 2021. The Mexican driver, who was due to race for Racing Point next season, was dropped from the team in favour of 4 time World Champion Sebastian Vettel earlier this year.

However, with Alex Albon struggling to deliver on track consistently throughout 2020, Red Bull have made the decision to hire an external driver for 2021 and have brought Perez onboard to join Max Verstappen for 2021.

Albon has been relegated to the team’s Test and Reserve driver for 2021, with his focus being on development for the new regulation cycle for 2022 as well as simulator work and tyre testing.

Perez’ recent run of form, including his maiden win at Sakhir two weeks ago, made him the favourite to possibly replace Albon, with the team saying he has become “one of the sport’s most consistent performers and tenacious racers.”

Perez has been hired on an initial one year deal, leaving Red Bull with the option to possibly promote from within again for 2022.

“Alex is a valued member of the Team and we thought long and hard about this decision.” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. “Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing. Alex remains an important part of our Team as Test and Reserve Driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.”

Perez, having been kept in limbo until the end of the season before finding a seat for 2021 after saying it was ‘Red Bull or nothing’ for next year, said: “I am incredibly grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to race for Red Bull Racing in 2021. The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula One and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max.”

“You can be sure that I will give next season my full focus. The Team has the same winning mentality as me and I know I am here to perform and help the Team fight for another title.”