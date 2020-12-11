Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Racing Point’s Sergio Perez will start the race at Yas Marina from the very back, following a change of engine components. Having won last week’s race in Bahrain, Sergio Perez will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the very back.

The Racing Point driver has needed to have his RP20 fitted with a new internal combustion engine, as well as a new turbocharger and MGU-H. This was after a problem was found on his previous unit, which was on the verge of failure when Perez powered across the line to win the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Cars are only permitted three of each component for the entire season and, with Perez requiring a fourth Internal Combustion Engine, Turbo Charger and MGU-H, he is now required to start from the very back of the grid.