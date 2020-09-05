Italian Grand Prix – Seven drivers were been summoned to see the stewards for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly after an incident in FP3.



The drivers in question are Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Alexander Albon, Carlos Sainz, Nicholas Latifi, Romain Grosjean and Sergio Perez, with the steward’s summons reading “Alleged driving unnecessarily slowly in turn 11 at 12:58 by cars 55, 10, 23, 18, 11, 6, 8, alleged breach of Article 31.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

Near the end of the third free practice session, Hamilton was coming up to the Parabolica on a flying lap when he was faced with seven much slower cars ahead of him. Grojean and Latifi ended up driving side-by-side, leaving little room on track for the fast approaching Mercedes, who was forced to take to the grass in order to avoid a collision.

As he was involved in the incident, Hamilton was also included in the summons but is not under investigation.

A maximum lap time has been put in place this weekend as a guide for the stewards in an attempt to prevent cars coming across slow moving traffic, as happened here, or a repeat of last year’s qualifying chaos.