The 2021 Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled due to current travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, according to the BBC.

It is understood that Formula 1 is assessing its options for a replacement for the race, however, F1 and Singapore authorities jointly agree that the event is unable to go ahead due to immigration policies currently in place.

Turkey, China, and another race at The Circuit of the Americas in the USA are all understood to be in line to replace the Grand Prix, scheduled to take place from 1st to 3rd October.

A spokesperson said, as quoted by BBC Sport: “We continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have plenty of options to adapt if needed.”

Strict immigration has meant that Singapore has managed the coronavirus pandemic well, however local authorities have elected to refrain from holding the Grand Prix as the mass of travellers caused by the event goes against their current immigration policy.

F1 are yet to confirm the news.

Developing story….