Founder and former owner of the Williams team, Sir Frank Williams, has been admitted to hospital in the UK for an undisclosed medical reason.Sir Frank Williams has been admitted to hospital in the UK. The former owner of the Williams team, Sir Frank and his family relinquished their control and ownership of the team earlier in 2020 to hand over the reigns to US investment company Dorilton Capital.

Williams, who has been wheelchair bound since a car accident in 1986, was admitted to hospital, where a team statement said he is in stable condition. No further information has been given about the 78 year old’s condition

“Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.” read a short statement from Williams.

“Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.”

“We ask you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course.”