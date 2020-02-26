Sophia Floersch will complete Campos Racing’s Formula 3 line-up for the 2020 season, alongside Alex Peroni and Alessio Deledda.

German driver Sophia Floersch will complete Campos’ line-up for the 2020 Formula 3 campaign, signing up alongside the returning Alex Peroni and new signing Alessio Deledda.

Floersch will step up to Formula 3 on a full-time basis, having raced with HWA Racelab for last season’s Macau Grand Prix – marking a full season since the horrific crash in which she suffered back injuries.

Fully recovered and returning to racing in 2019, Floersch was honoured last week at the 2020 Laureus Awards for ‘World Comeback of the Year’.

For 2020, Floersch will be taken under the wing of former GP2 racer Facu Regalia who will work as her driver coach, having founded a coaching service called Road To Success back in 2018.

Floersch’s first appearance in Formula 3 this year will be at the Bahrain group tests at the Sakhir International Circuit in early March, running from the 1st to the 3rd of March.

“I am very happy to be competing in the FIA F3 Championship together with Campos Racing.” said Floersch. “It is going to be my first season in the actual Formula 3 car with Pirelli tires, DRS and the Mecachrome engine. Without any test days I have to learn a lot but I am looking forward to competing against the best drivers. For me it’s important to get better each race weekend, work together with the team and have fun. It’s going to be a great year. The experience of Adrian Campos and his team will for sure help me.”

Former F1 racer Adrian Campos, now president of Campos Racing, said: “It is a great privilege to have Sophia in our ranks. She is one of the most talented drivers and a true example of perseverance. Sophia will keep fighting to continue making progress in one of the toughest championships on the international scene: the FIA Formula 3 championship.”