The Premier of South Australia has suggested The Bend Motorsport Park as an alternative for the 2021 Australian Grand Prix if Melbourne casn’t go ahead.

While cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in Melbourne and with the State of Disaster being extended in Victoria until September 13th, South Australia meanwhile hasn’t seen a new case since the 23rd of August.

This has led the State’s Premier, Steven Marshall, to suggest The Bend as a valid option should Albert Park not be feasible and Australia was obligated to hold a Formula One event next March.

Speaking to abc.net.au, Marshall praised the track as “one of the very best racing circuits globally”, and said that South Australia would back a bid from the The Bend for the Grand Prix.

“I think we’re in a very good position if the Melbourne Grand Prix doesn’t go ahead,” said Marshall.

“Now, if there’s a requirement, South Australia stands ready. We’re not going over to poach it, but South Australia stands ready with a fantastic track.”

“We would look at every single option in terms of bringing events to South Australia, but of course it’s got to stand up from a commercial perspective.

We don’t have buckets and buckets of cash lying around, but to bring quality events to South Australia that promote economic activity, that get our economy moving, is exactly what we’re looking at at the moment.”

Located 100km south of Adelaide, the location of the Australian Grand Prix from 1985 to 1995, The Bend Motorsport Park is a two-year-old circuit which has hosted Supercar and Asian Le Mans events.

The circuit holds an FIA Grade 2 certification, but to be eligible as an F1 track a Grade 1 certification is required. The Bend’s Managing Director, Sam Shahin, however believes that the facility would be F1 ready after some alterations to cater for the higher speeds.