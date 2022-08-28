Belgian Grand Prix – The FIA have revealed today that Spa will indeed make an appearance on next season’s Formula 1 calendar.

Just before the start of today’s race around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit the Formula 1 announced that Belgium will be one of the destinations for next year’s championship.

The statement read: “Formula 1 can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together. Further details on the 2023 calendar will be announced in due course.”

In their race build-up, Sky Sports F1 asked FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayam and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about the future of the circuit and its relationship with the sport.

“The answer’s very straightforward – yes,” Domenicali revealed. “And that’s the good news that we can share together that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the calendar of 2023.”

When asked about the circuit’s potential appearance on calendars beyond next season the answer was a less definite “We will see, we will do it step-by-step.”

“We have to congratulate the job [the race organisers] did,” Domenicali continued. “You’ve seen the investment they did, you see the number of people that are coming here. And remember last year after what happened unfortunately with the weather, everyone said well we will see.

“Incredible crowd. Incredible attention to the people and this is great, great I think for the sport. We always said that the races that are part of our tradition have a very important place on the calendar. And this is a fact that we wanted to share.”