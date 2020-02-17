Racing Point and SportPesa have both confirmed that their commercial agreement, signed in early 2019, has ended amicably.



Racing Point have launched their 2020 season in Austria, with increased visibility of Austrian water technology company BWT as their title sponsor.

This came as a bit of a surprise, as the team are formally entered into the Formula 1 Championship as ‘SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team’ with no indication that the title sponsorship deal had concluded after signing the sports betting company just a season ago. Indeed, at the time of writing this article, the team have only removed SportPesa from their social media feeds in the past hour since the announcement of BWT.

Reaching out to the sports betting company for comment on the Racing Point deal, a spokesperson confirmed that the deal with the Formula 1 team has ended.

“SportPesa’s commercial relationship with Racing Point has concluded at the end of the initial 12-month agreement between us.”

“We would like to thank Racing Point for partnering with us and we wish them and their new sponsor every success for future F1 seasons.”

Racing Point also confirmed the end of the deal, saying “SportPesa aren’t continuing with us in 2020 as title partner as they review their global strategy. We still have a good relationship with SportPesa and remain in discussions for the future.”

This confirmation comes about on the same day that Everton Football Club announced they will drop SportPesa as a team sponsor at the end of the current Premiership season, while the Football Association of Ireland also announced earlier this month that they had severed their two year contract with the gambling company as part of its rescue package – the SportPesa deal being one of the last former chief executive John Delaney signed.

SportPesa have been having regulatory trouble in their home market in Kenya, with authorities seeking to clamp down on gambling companies and funds generated from gambling.