British Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s inaugural Sprint Qualifying ahead of the 2021 F1 World Championship race from Silverstone.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 17 laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.430
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +7.502
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +11.278
- Lando Norris McLaren +24.111
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +30.959
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +43.527
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +44.439
- George Russell Williams Racing +46.652
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +47.395
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +47.798
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +48.763
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +50.677
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +52.179
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +53.225
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +53.567
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +55.162
- Mick Schumacher Haas +68.213
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +77.648
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing NC
