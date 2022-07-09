Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s Sprint to set the grid for tomorrow’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 23 laps
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.675
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +5.644
- George Russell Mercedes +13.429
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +18.302
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +31.032
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +34.539
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +35.447
- Mick Schumacher Haas +37.163
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +37.163
- Lando Norris McLaren +38.580
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +39.738
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +48.241
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +50.753
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +52.125
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +52.412
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +54.556
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +68.694
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin DNF
- Fernando Alonso Alpine DNS
