Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s Sprint to set the grid for tomorrow’s 2022 F1 World Championship race in Imola.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 21 laps
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +2.975
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +4.721
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +17.578
- Lando Norris McLaren +24.561
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +27.740
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +28.133
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +30.712
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +32.278
- Mick Schumacher Haas +33.773
- George Russell Mercedes +36.284
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +38.298
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +40.177
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +41.459
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +42.910
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +43.517
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +43.794
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +48.871
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +52.017
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo NC
