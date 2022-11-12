Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s Sprint to set the grid for tomorrow’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at Interlagos.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -24 laps
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +3.995
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +4.492
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +10.494
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +11.855
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +13.133
- Lando Norris McLaren +25.624
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +28.768
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +30.218
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +34.170
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +39.395
- Mick Schumacher Haas +41.159
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +41.763
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +42.338
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +48.985
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +50.306
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +50.700 *
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +51.756
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +76.850
- Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF
Russell wins the Sprint as Mercedes outpaced Verstappen
* Penalties
Stroll – 10 second penalty (dangerous manoeuvre)