Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2023 F1 World Championship Sprint, the second of the year, from a damp Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 24 laps
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +21.048
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +23.088
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +29.703
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +30.109
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +31.297
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +36.602
- George Russell Mercedes +36.611
- Lando Norris McLaren +38.608
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +46.375
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +49.807
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +50.789
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +52.848
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +56.593
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +57.652
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +64.822
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +65.617
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +66.059
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +70.825
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +76.435
Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet Sprint