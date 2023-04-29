Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s Sprint, the first of six scheduled for the 2023 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing – 17 laps
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +4.463
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +5.065
- George Russell Mercedes +8.532
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +10.388
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +11.613
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +16.503
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +18.417
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +21.757
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +22.851
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +27.990
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +34.602
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +36.918
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +41.626
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +48.587
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +49.917
- Lando Norris McLaren +51.104
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +60.621
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNF
Perez wins the first Sprint of the year