Qatar Grand Prix – Here are the provisional results from today’s Sprint, one of six alternate format weekends scheduled for the 2023 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Oscar Piastri McLaren -19 laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.871
- Lando Norris McLaren +8.497
- George Russell Mercedes +11.036
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +17.314
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +18.806
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +19.860
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +19.864
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +21.180
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +21.742
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +22.208
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +22.863
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +24.523
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +24.970
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +26.868
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas DNF
- Esteban Ocon Alpine DNF
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing DNF
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing DNF
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri DNF
