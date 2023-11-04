Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Here are the provisional results from today’s Sprint, the last of six that were scheduled for the 2023 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -24 laps
- Lando Norris McLaren +4.287
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +13.617
- George Russell Mercedes +25.879
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +28.560
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +29.210
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +34.726
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +35.106
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +35.303
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +38.219
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +39.061
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +39.478
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +40.621
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +42.848
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +43.394
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +56.507
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +58.723
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +60.330
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +60.749
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +60.945
