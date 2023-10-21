United States Grand Prix – Here are the provisional results from today’s penultimate Sprint of the 2023 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -19 laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +9.465
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +17.987
- Lando Norris McLaren +18.863
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +22.928
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +28.307
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +32.403
- George Russell Mercedes +34.250 *
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +34.567
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +42.403
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +44.986
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +45.509
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +49.086
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +49.733
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +56.650
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +64.401
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +67.972 *
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +71.122
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +71.449
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF
* Penalties
Russell, Zhou – 5 second time penalty (leaving track and gaining advantage)