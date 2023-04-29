Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the Shootout to set the grid for today’s Sprint, the first of the 2023 F1 World Championship.
SQ3
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:41.697
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.147
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.290
- George Russell Mercedes +0.555
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.590
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.805
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.149
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.313
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.367
- Lando Norris McLaren NC
Clean sweep of poles for Leclerc in Baku
SQ2
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:42.417
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.083
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.492
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.508
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.559
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.644
- George Russell Mercedes +0.695
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.958
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.959
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.978
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.010
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.389
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.671
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.915
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing NC
SQ1
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:42.820
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.468
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.741
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.802
- George Russell Mercedes +0.943
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.969
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.038
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.059
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.118
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.167
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.222
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.281
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.359
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.613
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.023
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.357
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.532
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.616
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +4.131
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +5.360