United States Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the shootout for tonight’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Circuit of the Americas.
Results (Classification):
SQ3
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:34.538
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.055
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.069
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.101
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.356
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.401
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.503
- George Russell Mercedes +0.661
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.828
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.359
SQ2
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:35.181
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.205
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.361
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.413
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.537
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.572
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.604
- George Russell Mercedes +0.666
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.706
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.766
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.797
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.906
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.956
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.000
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.001
SQ1
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:35.997
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.002
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.233
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.271
- George Russell Mercedes +0.284
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.350
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.368
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.375
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.396
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.502
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.557
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.578
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.598
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.706
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.740
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.752
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.925
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.925
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.948
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.189