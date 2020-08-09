70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Here’s the final starting grid, with penalties included, for the 2020 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone.
Final Starting Grid:
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
- Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault
- Lance Stroll Racing Point
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing
- Lando Norris McLaren
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
- Carlos Sainz McLaren
- Romain Grosjean Haas
- Esteban Ocon Renault *
- George Russell Williams
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri
- Kevin Magnussen Haas
- Nicholas Latifi Williams
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
*3 place grid penalty for blocking George Russell in qualifying
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!