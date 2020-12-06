Sakhir Grand Prix – Here is the starting grid for the 2020 Sakhir GP, taking grid penalties into account. This grid remains provisional until shortly before the race start.
Starting grid order:
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0:53.377
- George Russell Mercedes +0.026
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.056
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.236
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.413
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +0.529
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.580
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.633
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.777
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.823
- Esteban Ocon Renault
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
- Kevin Magnussen Haas
- Nicholas Latifi Williams
- Jack Aitken Williams
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
- Pietro Fittipaldi Haas *Grid penalty for change of Energy Store & Control Electronics
- Lando Norris McLaren *Grid penalty for change of Internal Combustion Engine and Turbocharger