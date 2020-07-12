Styrian Grand Prix – Here is the starting grid for Sunday’s 2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, including any relevant grid penalties.
Starting Grid:
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
- Carlos Sainz McLaren
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
- Esteban Ocon Renault
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault
- Lando Norris McLaren*
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
- George Russell Williams
- Lance Stroll Racing Point
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari **
- Kevin Magnussen Haas
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
- Sergio Perez Racing Point
- Nicholas Latifi Williams
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
- Romain Grosjean Haas ***
* Penalties
*Grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flags in FP2.
**Grid penalty for impeding Daniil Kvyat in Q2.
***Pitlane start for car being worked on in parc ferme.
Click here for our full report from the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring, Austria
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!