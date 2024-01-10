Formula 1 – In unexpected news today, Haas have announced that Guenther Steiner is being replaced as Team Principal with immediate effect.

Steiner had been in charge of the team since 2014 as they built towards their debut in the 2016 championship, and had been one of the fan favourites of Netflix’s Drive to Survive since the series started in 2019.

“I’d like to start by extending my thanks to Guenther Steiner for all his hard work over the past decade and I wish him well for the future,” Haas Team Owner, Gene Haas, said. “Moving forward as an organization it was clear we need to improve our on-track performances. In appointing Ayao Komatsu as Team Principal we fundamentally have engineering at the heart of our management.

“We have had some successes, but we need to be consistent in delivering results that help us reach our wider goals as an organization. We need to be efficient with the resources we have but improving our design and engineering capability is key to our success as a team. I’m looking forward to working with Ayao and fundamentally ensuring that we maximize our potential – this truly reflects my desire to compete properly in Formula 1.”

Komatsu, who has been with Haas since the beginning, will move up from his Director of Engineering role to take the Team Principal gig. He started his F1 career in 2003 as a tyre engineer for British American Racing before moving to Renault as a race engineer.

In their press release Haas say that Komatsu will take charge of “the team’s overall strategy, and ultimately on-track performance, with a brief to maximize the team’s potential through employee empowerment and structural process and efficiency” while they will also be appointing an EU-based Chief Operating Officer to look after all the non-competition matters.

“I’m naturally very excited to have the opportunity to be Team Principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” Komatsu said. “Having been with the team since its track-debut back in 2016 I’m obviously passionately invested in its success in Formula 1. I’m looking forward to leading our program and the various competitive operations internally to ensure we can build a structure that produces improved on-track performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are a performance-based business, we obviously haven’t been competitive enough recently which has been a source of frustration for us all. We have amazing support from Gene and our various partners, and we want to mirror their enthusiasm with an improved on-track product. We have a great team of people across Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello and together I know we can achieve the kind of results we’re capable of.”