F1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart says he can’t place Lewis Hamilton at the very top of the all time lists, highlighting other driver’s achievements instead.

Three time F1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart has spoken at length about where he thinks Lewis Hamilton places in the greater picture of the sport. Stewart was speaking ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix, where Hamilton is favourite to equal Michael Schumacher’s 91 race win record.

Speaking on the ‘In The Fast Lane’ Podcast, Stewart said he didn’t think Hamilton was the greatest driver of all time, saying that his numbers have been flattered by the amount of races that modern drivers have to work with.

“I don’t think that you can account that sort of level of success, just because today there are 20, 22 races,” Stewart said. “Juan Manuel Fangio is in my mind the greatest driver that ever lived, with Jim Clark the second greatest, even ahead of Senna. But those people only raced sometimes six to eight or nine races a year in Formula 1. They were driving sportscars, GT cars, etc. etc.”

“But the world championship now, Lewis Hamilton, or any of the other top contenders, are doing 22 races – only in Formula 1. Not in touring cars, not in GT cars, not in IndyCars, not in Can-Am cars… The pressure today is much more relaxed. Of course, they go to the factory and do the simulator, but that’s not quite the same. It’s a different world.”

Stewart also said that Hamilton owes much of his success to a dominant Mercedes team, saying it’s almost ‘unfair’ to compare against the rest of the field.

“Lewis drives extremely well, make no mistake,” said Stewart. “I’m not in any way diminishing his skills. But it’s not the same. [Fangio] drove in such a way, it was quite extraordinary – he would choose Ferrari, and then he would think ‘well Maserati next year might be good’, so he never did more than a one-year contract. And then he drove for Mercedes-Benz and won two world championships with them, because they were the best cars in the world at that time.”

“Lewis made a very good decision when he left McLaren at that time and went to Mercedes-Benz. I take my hat off to him for making that decision,” Stewart said. “But frankly, the car and the engine are now so superior that it’s almost unfair on the rest of the field. Now you can’t say that, you must take your hat off to Mercedes-Benz, to Toto Wolff and to Niki Lauda for making one hell of a team, for choosing the best engineers, getting the best money that most other teams couldn’t get, apart from Red Bull.”

“It’s not quite the same respect, if you like, of being able to do it in less than the best car. And that’s where sometimes there was a difference between the very, very great drivers and the ones that were very successful.”

“It’s difficult to say that about Lewis, not being as good as Fangio was, in my mind. And a lot of people would find fault in that. But I’ve been watching motor racing [since] I was a wee boy. My brother was a racing driver, I was going with him to races and seeing Ascari and Nuvolari and Caracciola and people like that. Some of the best racing drivers in the world, I saw.”

“To say Lewis is the greatest of all time would be difficult for me to justify, in sheer power of what the other drivers were doing.”