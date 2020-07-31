British Grand Prix – Racing Point’s Lance Stroll has ended the second practice session as fastest man, ahead of Alex Albon as the Red Bull driver crashed his RB16.

Racing Point’s Lance Stroll has finished Friday’s practice running by going quickest. The Canadian driver put in a 1:27.294 on the Soft tyre compound just before a red flag period that kept him out of reach of everyone.

With the wind picking up from the first session, temperatures remained high, and almost everyone struggled for grip and confidence on the Silverstone circuit throughout the practice session. Alex Albon, who finished P2 and less than a tenth behind Stroll, was the main casualty as he lost the rear of his RB16 going through Stowe. Attempting to correct, he went off backwards into the Armco barriers and had to go to the medical centre for precautionary checks. He’s since been released, and is fine.

Valtteri Bottas was up next, finishing in P3 with a best time just over a tenth behind what Stroll managed. Charles Leclerc finished P4 and offered some hope for Ferrari. He was just under 0.3 away from the front, but was on the radio to complain about how difficult the car was to drive.

Lewis Hamilton finished P5, having made a slight error on his flying lap after the red flag. Approaching Turn 6, he slightly missed his braking and ran wide and backed out of the lap. That meant his previous best on the Softs was 1:27.581 and just over 0.3 away.

Nico Hulkenberg continued his solid day by finishing P7 for Racing Point. Having closed to around 0.150 behind Stroll on the Medium tyres, the transition to the Softs and the faster ultimate pace widened the gap to around 0.6 seconds at the end of practice. Pierre Gasly was P8 for Alpha Tauri, Daniel Ricciardo P9 for Renault, and Kimi Raikkonen wound up the top ten for Alfa Romeo.

Lando Norris finished P11 for McLaren, and lost some track time during the session as his car was taken apart in the garage to diagnose a brake issue. Esteban Ocon was P12 for Renault, and Antonio Giovinazzi was P13 for Alfa Romeo.

Max Verstappen finished P14, having had his flying lap ruined. Pushing through Maggotts and Becketts, he encountered a meandering Romain Grosjean going through the sweeping sequence and backed off to signal his frustration with the Haas driver. Grosjean himself finished P16, with Daniil Kvyat splitting the two in P15.

George Russell was P17 for Williams, while Sebastian Vettel was a disappointing P18 for Ferrari. Having missed all of FP1, he came out on track but had something loose around his pedals and lost more time. Once he did get out on track, the car was visibly all over the place to drive, and Vettel also reported a power drop at Turn 12 while out on a flying lap.

Kevin Magnussen finished P19 for Haas, while Nicholas Latifi was P20 in the Williams. He had a late spin at Stowe to wrap up his day.