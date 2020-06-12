The Suzuka President, as well as the Honda company, have expressed understanding disappointment at the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix.

With the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka now formally struck off the 2020 Formula 1 calendar, the President of the promoting company Mobility Land has expressed disappointment at being unable to hold the race. Visa restrictions and travel bans remain in place in Japan, making the race a near impossibility in terms of logistics for such an international sport such as Formula 1.

“We were preparing to hold the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, but we are relieved in the future situation in Japan and abroad and the situation where we cannot foresee the release of travel restrictions.” said Kaoru Tanaka, President and CEO.

“We have to consider the preparation period for the race to be held in a secure environment, and so we have reluctantly decided to cancel the race. We will proceed with preparing for 2021 so that we can look forward even more for the Japanese Grand Prix. We would like to ask all our fans and stakeholders for their understanding.”

Suzuka is owned by the Honda corporation, with the Japanese manufacturer supplying Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri with engines. They are understandably disappointed to not be able to race in front of their home fans this year.

“It is disappointing that we will not be able to race at our home track Suzuka this year. However, we believe this is inevitable given the current global COVID-19 pandemic situation and therefore we fully support the decision taken by Formula 1 and the circuit owners Mobility Land.” said Honda Managing Director Masashi Yamamoto.

“We hope the situation will improve soon so that we can race in front of our Japanese fans again next year. Although we cannot race in Japan this year, the F1 season will resume from July in Austria. As always, we will be counting on the support of our fans to give us that extra little bit of power, even if it’s only watching through TV.”

“Let’s hope we can put on a good show and have some exciting races after such a long break.”