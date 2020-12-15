Yas Marina – Here are the complete testing results from the Young Driver Test, held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Click here for our complete report from the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina.
Results (Classification):
- Fernando Alonso Renault 1:36.333 104 Laps
- Nyck De Vries Mercedes 1:36.5959 110 Laps
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes 1:36.840 82 Laps
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:37.446 89 Laps
- Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:37.557 122 Laps
- Juri Vips Red Bull Racing 1:37.770 100 Laps
- Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 1:37.817 126 Laps
- Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo 1:37.826 93 Laps
- Guanyu Zhou Renault 1:37.902 98 Laps
- Jack Aitken Williams 1:38.153 78 Laps
- Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 1:38.157 129 Laps
- Sebastien Buemi Red Bull Racing 1:38.284 76 Laps
- Marino Sato Alpha Tauri 1:38.495 127 Laps
- Roy Nissany Williams 1:39.800 75 Laps
- Mick Schumacher Haas 1:39.947 125 Laps