Hungarian Grand Prix – Ferrari’s stuttering start to the new Formula One season has underlined the mountain ahead for them to climb back to the top.



Engine changes, slow qualifying times and driver errors have left the team struggling for cohesion in a world that moves just as fast off the track as it does on it.

Their constructors' championship odds and Charles Leclerc's drivers' championship price, both at 50/1 with Redbet, highlight just how far off the pace they already are. Instead, it is Mercedes forging ahead with victories for Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian and Styrian Grands Prix.

There’s plenty of reasons why many won’t be considering backing Ferrari this season.

Engine problems continue to bite

The biggest concern for Ferrari comes on the track, with the loss of their straight line speed advantage. They have to get to the bottom of the engine performance problems that have dogged them ever since the FIA investigated their 2019 power units.

They have lost their straight-line speed and need to resolve the issue sooner rather than later, especially if they aspire to hand Leclerc and the in-coming Carlos Sainz a more competitive car next season too.

Writing in his column for F1 following the Styrian Grand Prix, former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn said: “There’s a long road ahead of them.

“They need to find out if there is a fundamental problem with the car – and they need to find out fast – because clearly, they are some way off the pace.”

Pressure mounting on the Prancing Horse

A second issue highlighted by Brawn surrounds the pressure that the team will already be feeling by the expectant fans and media, especially back home in Italy.

“I know from my own experience that the media pressure in Italy can be incredibly intense, and you have to make sure it doesn’t get to your people,” he wrote.

Putting that to one side while getting those car improvements right is going to be the next challenge facing the team’s hierarchy. There’s already some rumours that team boss Mattia Binotto’s job is under threat, with Ferrari’s head of GT operations Antonella Coletta linked with taking over the job of Team Principal.

Driver issues not helping the cause

Sebastian Vettel is leaving Ferrari when his contract runs out at the end of the current season.

While he is heading out, Leclerc has been rewarded with a new five-year deal. This interim period between those driver changes isn’t helping Ferrari at the moment, with Vettel counting down the days until he leaves the team.

The two team-mates collided at turn three in Austria after Leclerc’s error resulted in both drivers being forced out of the race.

Monégasque driver Leclerc was quick to hold his hands up and take the blame for the collision, but the incident does nothing to quell more rumours of driver discontent.

All of these issues are quickly mounting and have again put the spotlight on the overall team management.

“This really is a crash of historic proportions. It’s unbelievable,” Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland following the collision.

“It can’t go on like this. Things have to change at Ferrari. They’ve been going in the wrong direction for years.”