Austrian Grand Prix – After all 1,200+ potential track limit offences were processed, 12 additional post-race time penalties were imposed.

Track limits have been the talk of the weekend, playing a big part in qualifying with times being deleted constantly and Sergio Perez being unable to get out of Q2 after each of his flying laps were removed.

In the race today Race Control was constantly posting messages about times being deleted. Article rules are that drivers have to stay within the defined limits of the track and aren’t to leave without a “justifiable reason”. If a driver falls foul of these rules three times they’re shown a black and white warning flag which means that any further breaches will lead to a penalty – in this case a five second time penalty to be served in the pit box before a pit stop or, if the driver doesn’t stop again, to be added to their race time after they take the chequered flag.

Verstappen wins in Austria while penalties play a part behind

The first to be given a penalty was Lewis Hamilton on lap 17. The Mercedes driver had gotten past Lando Norris for P4 at the start of the race and the McLaren racer spent the majority of his time behind updating his team, and Race Control if they were listening in, on the seven-time champion’s multiple excursions outside track limits.

Throughout the race track limit time penalties were also handed to Yuki Tsunoda (on multiple occasions), Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly.

The policing of the limits however frustrated drivers, Hamilton being unimpressed with his own penalty and how other cars around him, who he could see crossing the lines, weren’t being penalised, while the delay between the incident and the feedback from Race Control annoyed Albon.

“They were so slow at giving us the feedback,” Albon said afterwards. “The FIA don’t have the people… I think they tell us that they don’t have enough people on the corners to give it quick enough. I basically got told, my first strike was Lap 20, I thought, ‘That’s pretty good for me!’.

“So that was it, I got Lap 20, I thought Lap 21 play it safe, got another strike, Lap 22, play it really safe, got another strike, Lap 23, penalty. By that point I wasn’t even using the exit kerbs, and they were like, ‘Oh, sorry, that was from 15 laps ago’. It’s like, well you can’t react at that point, you can’t bring it in and it’s all gone.”

Following the Grand Prix Aston Martin lodged a protest of the race results as “a number of cars were not penalized” for leaving the track without justifiable reason multiple times.

The protest was deemed admissible with the Stewards saying “An examination of the list of deleted lap times provided to the Stewards by Race Control, revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the Stewards for potential penalty. It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied when the Provisional Classification was published. These penalties will be reflected in the Final Classification.”

An FIA spokesperson revealed that a review had started before the protest and that there were more than 1,200 reports of track limit breaches that would have to be investigated: “Prior to the submission of a protest against the result, we had already begun a full review of the track limits infringements, which is ongoing.

“During the grand prix, race control was tasked with reviewing well over 1,200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track. The results will be updated once the review of those which were not able to be reviewed during the race is complete.”

With regards to preventing similar occurrences in future the FIA added that: “We will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of Turns 9 and 10. We note that while this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues.”

Following a lengthy review twelve additional time penalties were handed out to eight drivers, with the Stewards explaining that: “For four infringements, a 5 second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty. Then a “reset” has been allowed due to the excessive number of infringements. The counting of infringements restarts. After another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty will apply; after five, a 10 second time penalty.”

Sainz, Hamilton, Gasly, Albon and Sargeant were all handed 10 second penalties, Tsunoda a five second penalty, de Vries got 15 seconds (a 10 and a 5) while Ocon got 30 seconds (two 10s and two 5s).

The decision document ended with: “The Stewards very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.”

With the additional penalties only five drivers remain classified in the same positions as in the provisional results that were posted almost five hours previously – the top three, Albon in P11 and Sargeant in P13. Aston Martin, who initially protested the result, improve their positions from P6 and P10 to P5 and P9 due to Sainz and Gasly’s penalties.

Updated classification

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 71 laps Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +5.155 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +17.188 Lando Norris McLaren +26.327 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +30.317 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +31.377 * George Russell Mercedes +48.403 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +49.196 * Lance Stroll Aston Martin +59.043 Pierre Gasly Alpine +67.667 * Alex Albon Williams Racing +79.767 * Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1 lap (+95.237) Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1 lap (+101.988) * Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap (+112.744) * Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1 lap (+113.381) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1 lap (+117.173) Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1 lap (+120.307) * Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap (+127.257) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap (+130.477) * Nico Hulkenberg Haas DNF

Race Results – 2023 Austrian Grand Prix