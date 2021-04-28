Formula 1 has confirmed that the 2021 Canadian Grand Prix is to be cancelled and will be replaced with the Turkish Grand Prix.

Due to the continuing international travel restrictions that are in place at Canada, it is no longer possible for Formula 1 to enter the country and maintain the 14 day quarantine that is required.

The Grand Prix was due to be the seventh race of the season taking place at the weekend of June 11th to 13th – but with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix taking place a week earlier, there would be no time to quarantine. However, the race will return to the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve next season.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the promoter and the authorities in Canada, Quebec and Montreal in the past few weeks to try and make the race happen and we are pleased to announce a two-year extension to our partnership with the Canadian Grand Prix,” said a statement by Formula 1.

“We will work with the promoter to ensure those with tickets from 2020 & 2021 races get the options of a refund or to transfer their tickets to next year’s race and look forward to racing in Canada in 2022.”

Turkey has been put in place of Canada in the calendar which will return for a second consecutive year. The event was a huge success last season delivering a spectacular race which saw Lewis Hamilton clinch victory in wet conditions.

“While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season,” CEO Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali.

“I know all our fans are excited by the dramatic start to the season and Turkey is a great circuit that delivers great battles on the track.

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Canada for all of their efforts in recent weeks but the travel situation made our plans impossible. I equally want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for their ongoing willingness to host a Formula 1 race that shows the huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix.

“We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period.”