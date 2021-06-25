Formula 1 has announced that Turkey will replace the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix later this year.

The Singapore GP was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, amid the city states’ travel and immigration policies which would have restricted movement. As a result, the Grand Prix wouldn’t have been able to go ahead.

F1 will instead race at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit from 1st to 3rd October, slotting into the place that Singapore would have taken. Turkey itself was removed from the calendar earlier in the year, but there were hopes that the event could have rejoined the calendar at a later date.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula1, said: “We are delighted to be coming back to Turkey to Intercity Istanbul Park circuit. We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world.

“We want to thank the Intercity Istanbul Park management and Mr. Vural Ak for his personal efforts to make this event to happen. We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix.

“We have had very good conversations with all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period.”

F1 raced at Turkey last year when Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton charged to a win at the rain-affected race and clinched his record-equaling seventh world title.