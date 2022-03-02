UK Motorsport body bans Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing in events

Following the FIA’s announcement that Russian drivers can continue to compete in world motorsport under a neutral flag, the UK’s motorsport body has announced a blanket ban of Russian and Belarusian competitors from entering any official UK race event.

In a statement that it said had been carried out in consultation with the UK government, Motorsport UK announced Russian/Belarusian licensed or affiliated teams can no longer enter UK motorsport competitions. The ban extends to all drivers and officials, with no national symbols, colours, or flags permitted on any competitor.

Chairman of Motorsport UK David Richards said: “The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict.

We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded.

This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU).”

Explaining the ban Richards said: “It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt.

We would encourage the motorsport community and our colleagues around the world to fully embrace the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and do whatever we can to end this war.”

The announced ban has implications for Haas and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Under the FIA rules announced on Tuesday, Mazepin can race in F1 this season, however he now will be barred from entering the British Grand Prix in July. The only option for Mazepin at this time would be to race would be under a different nationality.

Following the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix, Mazepin’s future in the team and that of title sponsor Uralkali has yet to be resolved following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Has Team Principal Guenther Steiner confirmed legal discussions would take place this week for a resolution.