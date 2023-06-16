It’s that time of year again where EA releases its latest instalment of the officially licensed F1 game.

F1 23 comes with this years’ full roster of teams, drivers, and tracks as well as a sprinkle of new

features to whet anybody’s appetite throughout the year.

An evolution of a known formula

After booting the game for the first time, you get a sense of the polish almost immediately. The new

menus are slick and intuitive allowing anybody from the hardcore racer to the casual gamer the

ability to jump right in.

It’s evolution and polish over any ground-breaking overhaul for this release. Codemasters know

what they’re doing in delivering an authentic F1 experience and 23 doesn’t break with tradition.

Graphically there are considerable improvements over last years’ game with environmental tweaks

adding to the immersion. Puffs of smoke spew from cars as engines fail, and dust flicks up when

driving off line.

Even the tyres look more realistic than normal – gone is the plastic sheen, and in its place comes a

more natural look that progressively evolves over time. Driving in the rain has never looked better

either with visuals only matched by Gran Turismo 7.

The sound design has received a notable improvement as well, with engines sounding throaty and

ambient noises coming across more. I could notice the bass thump of the helicopter overhead.

However, the games driving model has seen much of the games improvement. F1 22 caused a great

deal of ire amongst players who were struggling with an unpredictable and wild F1 car. For 23,

Codemasters consulted real team members to understand how a car actually behaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than spinning at the sheer sniff of loss of rear grip, the new and revamped driving model lets

you snatch a slide before it becomes an off. You can really attack the kerbs and plant the throttle,

giving you a true sense of how the new ground-effect cars feel in real life.

The controls feel responsive and direct with various assist options available to make anyone feel like

a superhero, regardless of skill.

Red flags and new tracks a highlight

The return of red flags for the first time in a decade in an F1 game is a welcome one. It’s been

missing for quite some time and did boggle the mind how the feature had been missing, especially

considering how easy it would be to implement.

When there is a major incident on track, the reds are waved and an automated process takes over.

You are spawned back to the garage and have the ability to change your tyres, and fix any minor

damage that you might have. You will then be spawned back to the grid for another start.

The feature again adds to the immersion of a title that is becoming more and more akin to the real

thing.

The new tracks at Las Vegas and Qatar look stunning in the dark. Losail is a fast and flowing thrill

ride whilst LA is a more cumbersome and bland affair. But both look incredible.



F1 Life becomes F1 World

The addition of a customisable home in F1 22 was a strange one in a driving game. Some liked it,

others used it once, and never again.

F1 World adds to this feature by giving you all the customisation options that were available in the

last game, but now integrates with the online multiplayer in a more symbiotic way.

Drivers take part in various series and challenges in order to unlock items for the stock vehicle. These

can include liveries and helmet designs, but will also include, front wings, engines, and even

strategists. It’s almost like Call of Duty but in F1 which rewards continued play and adds a

competitive edge over multiplayer.

Once an initial handful of races are done, this will unlock further multiplayer options, however for

those who like to race your friends in private lobbies, that ability is available from the off.

A fleshed out Braking Point returns

The Braking Point story took a hiatus in 2022, and returns for 23 with characters that we already

know, as well as some new ones much more integral to the story.

We join our story the season following Aiden Jackson’s hallmark year. There were rumours of the

young Briton joining Mercedes up top, but instead we find our protagonist racing for new team

Konnersport. Jackson is joined by long-time rival Devon Butler who is as cocky and arrogant as ever.

You play as both driers and the charismatic and thoroughly likeable team owner Andreo Konner,

which builds upon the format of the previous iteration of Braking Point. The story dips in mid-race

during scenarios, as well as the player being able to take over team running duties to influence

progress.

There’s a B story running along the main story including female F2 driver Callie Mayer adding depth

to the story. It’s an enjoyable time for roughly six hours and is a tale with heart and turns that most

F1 fans will want to try.

As you were for single player

All the game modes that have become a staple in F1 games over the last few years have returned,

albeit with no major changes. Why change something that isn’t broken?

Career mode is pretty much unchanged with driver, My Team, and two player options all making a

return. The game mechanics in these areas showing no differences from last year’s title. But that

marks to ingredients that Codemasters have really got right over the years.

Time trial (although not located within the new hub of F1 World), single player Grands Prix, full

seasons, and more are all still present. It looks like the extra work has gone into Braking Point

development.

F2 cars are also back, but feature the 2022 roster of teams and drivers, with 2023’s grid coming in a

later update.

Conclusions

F1 23 isn’t just another annual release, but is sort of is. There are no new ground-breaking features

for players to sink their teeth into. However, the game is a much more polished and realised product

than the last two titles.

The driving mechanics, which were the headache of many last game, are now fun and predictable

again. The visuals are better than ever, and the cutscenes in Braking Point are real next-gen stuff.

The F1 World hub won’t appeal to many, with it being something you just have to get through to

enjoy multiplayer, and the supercars are also back which had always seemed a bit of an odd addition

to an F1 game.

However, F1 23 is a must for any die hard racing fan. Even casual gamers will enjoy parts of the game

with Braking Point being an ideal entry for those with only a passing interesting in F1.

Annual releases always suffer from evolution, not revolution and Codemasters will need to think of

fresh ideas in order to keep people coming back every year. However, F1 fans will always invest,

keeping the casual gamers interested will be a challenge. But F1 23 is as close to F1 as you can get

from your living room.

Overall, F1 23 is a solid entry into the studios roster, one of the best in years, and frankly a must own

for anybody’s game collection.