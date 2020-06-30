Austrian Grand Prix – Both Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri will be running updated Hondas in their cars in Austria this weekend.

Despite the lockdown period, Honda have had some time to bring forward some upgrades to their power unit.

While not quite a full spec level update, Honda say there has been a significant level of update to the power unit from the Melbourne-spec unit that was used in pre-season testing.

Both Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon, as well as Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly, will have access to the new power units.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says that, as well as the engine updates, the RB16 will also race with new developments.

“There would have been updates at the first European races at Zandvoort and Barcelona, there would have been further updates for Montreal, so of course all the updates that were in the pipeline prior to the shutdown, plus whatever we’ve learned subsequent to the shutdown, have been implemented to the car so there are subtle revisions all over the car as part of that update process which I’m sure the other front running teams have also done,” said Horner.

“We also have a Honda engine upgrade as we essentially introduce what would have been engine number two, which becomes our first engine, so in all aspects of the car there has been an awful lot of work go into and it’s been a race against the clock to get those updates onto the car since reopening the factory at the beginning of June.”

Praising Honda, Horner says the partnership between the two Red Bull teams and the Japanese manufacturer has become much more symbiotic over the past twelve months after claiming three wins together in 2019: “We’re looking to build on that. They’re ambitious, they share the same ambitions that we do, they’ve been working tremendously hard during the off-season and of course come into this year with higher expectations. It’s a key part of the car and a key partner for us as we move forward and look to mount a challenge for championships in the future.”