US Grand Prix – American racing driver Logan Sargeant has agreed to join the Williams F1 team as an Academy driver.

The 20-year-old joins Jack Aitken, Jamie Chadwick, and Roy Nissany in the British teams’ driver academy replacing Dan Ticktum who was dropped from the team earlier this season following controversial comments.

Sargeant joins Williams on the back of a successful Formula 3 season where he finished in seventh in the championship racing for Charouz Racing System. The American finished third in the previous season for Prema.

The US-racer will be tasked with performing simulator work and help the team with car development. There is no on-track work confirmed as yet.

“I am delighted to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy.” said Sargeant. “It’s a team with not only a fantastic history, but a great track record of bringing young talent into Formula One.

“I am really excited to begin working with the team and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Williams CEO Jost Capito is thrilled with the signing of Sargeant having been impressed with his performances in Formula 3.

“I am incredibly pleased to welcome Logan to the Williams Racing Driver Academy,” said Capito. “He’s demonstrated his talent in FIA Formula 3, consistently delivering strong results in an extremely competitive field.

“I’m proud that Williams will play a part in supporting the progression and growth of another talented young driver.”