Belgian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas says he thinks his P2 starting position could prove beneficial on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas was beaten to pole position by Lewis Hamilton, who set two flying laps good enough to eclipse anything the Finn could manage.

Hamilton ended up finishing half a second clear of Bottas at the end of qualifying, but Bottas says he’s not hugely concerned by the deficit, saying: “I’m quite happy with Qualifying, my lap felt good today, especially the second run in Q3. I don’t think I made any mistakes in that run, so I’m not sure where the delta to Lewis came from, I’ll have to look at the data.”

“But I’m actually not too bothered about missing pole, as starting second or third can be an advantage in Spa. We’ve seen it before that with a tow on the first lap you can overtake the leader going into Turn 5.”

“I hope there’s plenty of opportunity tomorrow to try and fight for a good result and I’m looking forward to an exciting race.”

Onboard footage showed Bottas struggling for consistent handling into La Source, and Merc’s Andrew Shovlin said that braking appeared to be what made the difference between their two drivers: “Valtteri was struggling a bit in some of the braking zones and lost a bit of time there, but it’s great that he’s on the front row as well. The midfield is also very close behind which should make the race quite open.”

“We expect the run to Turn 5 to be pretty exciting; it’s difficult enough to hold the lead here but given that Max is a bit quicker and Daniel looks to have about 8kph on us, so it could get end up getting quite crowded towards the end of the straight!”