Las Vegas Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc was fastest in the nine minutes of FP1 before a drain cover issue safety issue stopped proceedings.

After the sphere counted down to the start of the session, it was Lance Stroll who was the first to take to the circuit. As is the custom at Aston Martin, he pitted at the end of his out lap so it was Valtteri Bottas who put the first time on the board, a 1:50.227 on the hard tyres.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

All three tyre compounds were being used by cars and just before the first ten minutes ticked by the session was Red Flagged when Carlos Sainz stopped on track after a “Stop the Car” message appeared on his steering wheel following a big bump. At that stage, Charles Leclerc was at the top of the times with a 1:40.909, over two and a half seconds ahead of the Haas cars of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, the top three all on softs.

Neither of the Astons, Williamses or Oscar Piastri had set times and Logan Sargeant hadn’t even made his first appearance on track before the session was suspended.

After just over ten minutes Race Control announced that the session would not be resumed as a drain cover issue needed to be investigated. During the Red Flag, Alpine was working on Esteban Ocon’s car after he took damage from what was also suspected to be a drain cover and he, and most likely Sainz, would need a chassis change.

The FIA then posted an update which said “Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time – we will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule.”

UPDATE: An hour before FP2 was scheduled to start the FIA announced that the session would be delayed but didn’t specify what the new start time would be. Later the F1 social media accounts reported that the aim was to have a 90 minute FP2 session starting at 2am local time (10am GMT) – “Practice 2 is expected to commence at 2am local time in Las Vegas. This is subject to local circuit engineering team completing the necessary works on the track. The session will be extended to 90 minutes.”

Ouch…… the concrete has failed, which was keeping the cover down#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/btdmUCBeXD — Alice Powell (@alicepowell) November 17, 2023