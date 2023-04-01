Australian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen put Red Bull on top again before rain played its part at the end of the final practice ahead of qualifying.

It was another cool, overcast day that greeted the drivers as they headed out for the final practice session but rain wasn’t expected to be as big a feature of the day as it had been in FP2. The Aston Martins took to the track first but, as they usually do, they only completed an installation lap before returning to the pits so it was Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas who set the opening time, a 1:22.529.

(FP3) Third Practice Results – 2023 Australian Grand Prix

After ten minutes had elapsed it was Max Verstappen on P1 with a 1:18.741, on the mediums, ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, both on softs, but only ten drivers had set times and eighth others hadn’t even left their garages yet, one of those being Sergio Perez whose car was having a lot of work going on on it.

After twenty minutes of the session, Perez was the last to emerge out on track and at that stage Sainz had taken the top spot with a 1:18.127 ahead of Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc with all three setting their times on the soft compound.

It wasn’t a smooth start to Perez’ track time though as he almost ended up making contact with Hulkenberg as he tried to complete a fast lap. The Haas driver on a long run apparently wasn’t informed and didn’t see the Mexican behind him and almost put him into the wall as Perez tried to pass him.

The session was Red Flagged with 27 minutes on the clock due to a big piece of debris on track, at that point Sainz and Alonso were still in P1 and P2 but Leclerc had been demoted to P4 by Pierre Gasly. The debris was revealed to be a piece of engine cover from the AlphaTauri of Nyck de Vries. The session got back underway a few minutes later.

Lando Norris wouldn’t be making another appearance on track though as his McLaren was up on stands having a clutch issue being worked on, the Brit only having completed 11 laps on the medium in the session.

In the last fifteen minutes Zhou Guanyu hit the wall after skidding over the grass and spinning, luckily for the Alfa Romeo driver it wasn’t a hard hit and he was able to recover by himself. The Chinese driver had just put in a great lap, a 1:18.330 which saw him up into P5.

With ten minutes to go, and dark clouds gathering overhead, the Alpines were on top, Esteban Ocon setting a 1:18.005 with Gasly less than a tenth behind. In the final few minutes the rain did indeed appear and stop any last fast laps being put in.

Perez’ session ended as well as it started, the Mexican having gone through the gravel towards the end and after ducked into the pits to change tyres, was unable to get back out and do a practice start as the red light was on at the end of the pit lane so his session ended with his being pushed back to the garage.

After the session ended, as he was on his way back to the pits, Sainz had a big moment and went flying into the gravel but managed to save it and avoid getting beached.

Verstappen ended with a 1:17.565, over a tenth and a half ahead of Alonso while Ocon was another two tenths back in P3. George Russell was the final driver to get into the 1:17s, the Mercedes racer setting a 1:17.955 to take P4. Gasly was P5 ahead of Perez while Sainz was the best of the Ferraris in P7. Lewis Hamilton took P8 while the top ten was rounded out by Lance Stroll and Zhou.