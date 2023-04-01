Australian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen had to fight for it but ended well ahead of the Mercedes to take pole for tomorrow’s race around Albert Park.

Q1

The Williams cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were the first to take to the track as qualifying got underway. Albon started the timesheets with a 1:26.458. All cars were out on track with thirteen minutes to go but after a nightmare of an FP3 session, Sergio Perez’ day went from bad to worse as he locked up and went straight into the gravel at T3, the car ended up beached and out of qualifying. The frustrated Mexican radioed his team that “it was the same issue again”.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Australian Grand Prix

There were just less than twelve minutes on the clock when the Red Flag was brought out so Perez’ car could be cleared and at that point only nine drivers had set a time with Nico Hulkenberg’s 1:18.373 the best so far, half a second ahead of Albon.

Max Verstappen led the charge out of the pitlane when the session restarted and his first timed lap was a 1:18.063. Fernando Alonso briefly took over at the top as the first to get into the 1:17s during the session but the Aston Martin driver was demoted by Verstappen who improved to a 1:17.469 over three and a half tenths faster than the Spaniard.

With four minutes to go Albon was in P3, the final driver currently in the 1:17s while Sargeant, Valtteri Bottas, Oscar Piastri and Kevin Magnussen were in the drop zone. At the chequered flag Verstappen had improved to a 1:17.384 but was still 0.270 seconds ahead of anyone else. The two Mercedes were P2 and P3 with George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton while Magnussen was the only one who was able to escape the elimination positions as he jumped into the top ten.

ADVERTISEMENT

That meant that Oscar Piastri wouldn’t be progressing in his first qualifying session at his home race, the McLaren racer missing out by 0.46 seconds. He would be joined watching from the sidelines by Zhou Guanyu, Sergeant and Bottas.

Q2

Nyck de Vries was the first out as the fight for the top ten started, and put in a very leisurely 1:27.559 as a warm up time. With ten minutes to go Charles Leclerc was on top with a 1:17.560 ahead of the Astons of Stroll and Alonso but a few seconds later the Spaniard was demoted by a very strong lap by Hulkenberg.

As the clock ticked down to five minutes, Verstappen was in P1 with a 1:17.219 just over half a tenth ahead of Alonso while Leclerc was three tenths further back in P3. Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Magnussen, de Vries and Lando Norris were in the elimination zone.

Alonso decided not to put in any final run, instead remaining in the pits for the final few minutes and it wasn’t a bad decision as his time wasn’t challenged. It ended with Verstappen’s 1:17.056 as the fastest time while Esteban Ocon just missed out on P10 by 0.007 seconds. Tsunoda, Norris, Magnussen and de Vries won’t be continuing to the pole position shootout either.

Q3

Verstappen led the way out as the final part of qualifying started and put in a 1:17.578 but Alonso jumped him with a 1:17.303 before Hamilton took possession of the provisional pole by 0.032 seconds.

A second flyer from Verstappen put the reigning champion back on top but by just 0.009 seconds with the top four being separated by less than a tenth. In the final minute the Dutch driver dropped into the 1:16s with a 1:16.732 to snatch pole position out of reach of anyone else. The battle was then for P2 and it was Russell who took the remaining front row spot while Hamilton and Alonso will share row two.

Sainz finished the day in P5 with Stroll splitting the two Ferraris in P6. Albon remained in the pits for the final few minutes but his P8 wasn’t challenged while the final top ten spots will be occupied by Gasly and Hulkenberg.