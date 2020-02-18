Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Alex Albon test drove the new Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar at Silverstone on Monday.

Both of Red Bull Racing’s drivers had the chance to sample the Aston Martin Valkyrie at Silverstone on Monday, the revolutionary new 6.5 litre V12-engined hypercar from the British marque. The car is set to be one of the most sensational roadcars ever built, with a bespoke hybrid system adding to its impressive baseline power unit.

Verstappen and Albon visited Silverstone, where they were given the keys to the VP1 prototype and caned the car around the circuit, where even eight time Grand Prix winner Verstappen came away impressed by the car’s speed.

“I was here at Silverstone to watch the first runs of the Aston Martin Valkyrie at the British Grand Prix last year but of course it’s always better to be behind the wheel yourself, and to be one of the first guys to drive an insane car like this was really exciting. It was amazing to get a first taste of it,” said Max.

“Of course it’s still in the development phase but you can already feel the pace, which compared to a normal car is… pretty different! The Aston Martin Valkyrie and its levels of downforce are incredible, and it looks super aggressive. It was a lot of fun out there.”

Alex Albon wasn’t a Red Bull Racing driver at last year’s British Grand Prix, but relished the opportunity to be able to step into the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie – the last remaining link between Red Bull and Aston Martin as the British manufacturer has been bought into by the Racing Point consortium under Lawrence Stroll. At the end of this year, when the Valkyrie is delivered, the technical partnership between Red Bull and Aston will end.

“It was incredibly exciting to have this opportunity to drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the first thing that struck me was the visual aspect – it looks awesome! It also really feels like a racing car,” said Albon.

“Max had a go before me, so the anticipation was building, and to get a chance to drive it was really special. Obviously there’s still some development to do, but already it feels very good, especially the balance between the corners. It’s light; it feels sharp. Sure, compared to an F1 car, you’re missing the outright downforce, but you still feel the Gs in the corners and it definitely reacts closer to an F1 car than a normal road car. It’s pretty special. I just need to get my hands on one!”

The VP1 wasn’t the only Valkyrie out on track as the VP2 and VP3 models also took to the circuit at the hands of Aston Martin test drivers Chris Goodwin, Darren Turner and Alex Lynn.

Looking back on the day, Alex Albon summarised “It’s a big achievement for Red Bull Advanced Technologies. Aston Martin have been very welcoming to the idea of a Formula One team working with a car manufacturer, and with Adrian’s help it’s very exciting to take the technology we have at the race track and bring it to the road.”

It’s reported that the Valkyrie project will no longer be taking part in the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours, as had been planned by Aston Martin. According to Racer, a formal announcement is forthcoming that confirms Aston will no longer go ahead with this plan with full cancellation of the hypercar programme.

This doesn’t affect the delivery of the roadcar itself, with 150 to be built in total. This includes eight prototypes, with these early models going through a variety of test programmes to aid development and validate certain aspects of performance on the car. First customer deliveries are expected in the second half of 2020.