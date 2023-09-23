Japanese Grand Prix – Max Verstappen banishes thoughts of Singapore to dominate Friday and Saturday in Japan and take pole by half a second.

Q1

Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson were the first to take to the track as qualifying got underway in Suzuka. The Canadian started with a 1:32.246 before the AlphaTauri driver went half a second quicker on his first lap.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

The other cars started emerging as the first lap times came in and as the early two runners headed back to the pits just as the opening five minutes elapsed, the last to make an appearance, the Ferraris, headed out just after the opening five minutes elapsed.

After ten minutes Max Verstappen was in his usual spot, P1, with a 1:29.878, with Lando Norris as his closest rival once again just 0.185 seconds off the Dutch driver. Oscar Piastri joined his teammate in the top three just before Logan Sargeant understeered into the gravel at the final corner and smashed the left side of his Williams into the barriers.

The session was Red Flagged with 9 minutes still on the clock and at that stage only thirteen drivers had set times with the Ferraris, Williamses, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly still unclassified.

The Ferraris and Lawson were the only three to queue at the end of the pitlane for the session to restart and the three had the track to themselves for the next five minutes and saw Charles Leclerc slot into P3, half a second off Verstappen, Carlos Sainz take P5 and Lawson move up to P7.

At that stage, with the Ferraris having set times, all the cars in the drop zone were still without a lap to their name. Verstappen, Norris and the Ferraris sat the last few minutes out in the pits.

The best lap at the end came from Lawson, who it was confirmed today won’t be getting the AlphaTauri seat next season as Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been retained, the Kiwi slotted into P4 with a 1:30.425.

The Mercedes duo set the same lap time, a 1:30.811, to put them P9 and P10 while Fernando Alonso was on the bubble at the end but managed to escape and end P14 so that meant that it was the Alfa Romeos, Stroll and Hulkenberg who joined Sargeant in the bottom five positions.

Q2

Verstappen and Alex Albon were the first to head out as the top ten shootout got underway, the reigning champion starting with a 1:29.964 and after everyone had set times it was Piastri who had made it closest, just 0.158 seconds off the best time while Norris was P3.

Leclerc was sitting P6 but he, along with the two Alfa Romeos, will have to see the stewards after the session as the three of them failed to set times within the maximum allowed lap time during Q1. Both Ferraris were looked at for that in Monza but there was no further action then as the stewards agreed they’d slowed to avoid holding up other cars.

With five minutes on the clock, Albon was the only car on track and was able to move himself up into P7 with a 1:30.537 before the others started to head back out. Verstappen and the McLarens didn’t bother going out for a final run, Piastri had been heading down the pit lane before the team reconsidered, got him to stop and pushed him back to save a set of tyres.

Leclerc managed to get ahead of Verstappen with a 1:29.940 and while others also improved, the McLarens did manage to progress in P6 and P9. Alonso once again managed to scrape through, this time taking P10 by 0.043 seconds from Lawson while the AlphaTauri driver was joined in the drop zone by Gasly, Albon, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen.

Q3

Verstappen was first out again, this time leading his teammate onto the track, before setting a rapid 1:29.012. The Ferraris, Russell and Alonso didn’t head out with the others and so with the first six times on the board it was Piastri who’d again beaten his teammate to P2, after posting a 1:29.458.

All cars were circulating in the final three minutes but Russell and Alonso decided their P4 and P6 times were enough and ducked into the pits for the final couple of minutes. In the end Verstappen was the only one of the top three to improve, getting under 89 seconds with a 1:28.877 to be almost six tenths up on the McLarens.

It was a great session from Piastri, despite the Australian being disappointed with his final run, he outqualified Norris by 0.035 seconds to take his first front row and given it’s his first time at the track it’s even more impressive. Norris took P3 ahead of Leclerc, who still has a stewards investigation hanging over him, while Perez slotted into P5 between the two Ferraris.

The Mercedes drivers took P7 and P8, Hamilton ahead of his teammate and just outside a second of Verstappen’s time with a 1:29.908. Tsunoda took P9 at his home race while Alonso rounded out the top ten for Aston Martin.