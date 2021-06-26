Styrian Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start on pole position, ahead of championship rival Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

The Dutchman set a time of 1:03.841 and will start ahead of Hamilton, despite Valtteri Bottas setting the second fastest time. The Finnish driver received a three-place grid penalty after spinning in the pitlane on Friday meaning he will start down in fifth.

Verstappen, Hamilton, and Bottas will be the only drivers in the top 10 who will start on the medium compound tyres.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who set the fourth fastest time, will start in third, ahead of Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly set the sixth fastest time, just 0.07s behind Perez and may prove useful in providing rear gunner action for sister team Red Bull who will have Bottas directly in front.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari in seventh place ahead of Yuki Tsunoda who will start in eighth for Alpha Tauri. However, Japanese driver is under investigation for impeding Bottas and may start outside of the top 10 on Sunday.

Fernando Alonso will start ninth in the Alpine whilst Lance Stroll rounds out the top 10 for Aston Martin.

George Russell will start in 11th for WIlliams but may creep into the top 10 should Tsunoda get a penalty. Carlos Sainz in the sister Ferrari was unable to match his teammates pace and was knocked out in Q2. The Spaniard will start down in 12th.

Daniel Ricciardo will be disappointed to start down in 13th after a good performance on Friday. The Australian starts just ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin who had his best time deleted for exceeding track limits.

Antonio Giovinazzi starts down in 15th for Alfa Romeo ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the other Williams. Esteban Ocon qualified down in 17th and the Alpine driver will be bitterly disappointed after seeing his teammate Alonso start in the top 10.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen will start in with the two Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin starting on the back row of the grid.